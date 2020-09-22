Two Teens Critically Wounded During Shootings In Area

Two yet-unresolved shootings took place in one evening in an area city, including an instance where two 16-year-old boys were shot and critically wounded, according to police.

Port Jervis Police responded on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at approximately 8:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue, and happened upon two teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital; one required surgery for a gunshot wound to the lower back and the other required emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm, said police.

While processing the crime scene of the earlier incident at approximately 11:30 p.m., Port Jervis PD officers said they heard multiple shots fired nearby and received multiple calls reporting the shots soon afterward.

Two blocks from the initial crime on Hammond Street in the city's Fourth Ward neighborhood, multiple gunshots had allegedly been fired into the front living room window of a residence, police said.

None of the occupants were injured.

Anyone with information pertinent to either of these incidents is asked to call Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the department’s confidential tips line at 845-858-4003.

