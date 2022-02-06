Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Liberty Woman Charged After 2-Year-Old Airlifted With Serious Injuries
Police & Fire

Trio Accused Of Shooting People With Airsoft Guns, Injuring 15 In Ulster

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Rondout Valley Campground in the Ulster County town of Rochester
Rondout Valley Campground in the Ulster County town of Rochester Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three juveniles are facing charges after police said they shot and injured about 15 people with airsoft guns in the region.

Troopers responded to the Rondout Valley Campground in the Ulster County town of Rochester at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, after receiving a report of juveniles shooting at patrons with airsoft guns.

Authorities found that about 15 people were injured, and no one suffered serious injuries, police said.

State Police said the three juveniles were charged with the following misdemeanors:

  • Second-degree reckless endangerment 
  • Third-degree assault
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 

They were released on Family Court appearance tickets, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.