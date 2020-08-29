Teen Nabbed After Stealing Pistols, Rifles In Sullivan County, Police Say

A teen was charged with a felony after stealing five firearms and a rare coin collection while staying with family friends in the area, said state police.

According to police, 19-year-old Sullivan County resident Theo Gilbert, of Rock Hill, was found in possession of the following:

a stolen Walther PP32 automatic pistol,

a .380 Sig Sauer,

a Marlin 99 lever-action long gun,

a Remington long fun with a scope,

and a Ruger .22 semi-automatic rifle.

The coins that he stole were valued between $3,000 and $4,000, said police.

Gilbert was charged with third-degree grand larceny, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four years.

He will appear in the town of Thompson court later in August to answer his charges.

