Teen Nabbed After Stealing Pistols, Rifles In Sullivan County, Police Say

Christina Coulter
A teen was charged with a felony after stealing five firearms and a rare coin collection while staying with family friends in the area, said state police.
According to police, 19-year-old Sullivan County resident Theo Gilbert, of Rock Hill, was found in possession of the following:

  • a stolen Walther PP32 automatic pistol, 
  • a .380 Sig Sauer, 
  • a Marlin 99 lever-action long gun,
  • a Remington long fun with a scope,
  • and a Ruger .22 semi-automatic rifle. 

The coins that he stole were valued between $3,000 and $4,000, said police.  

Gilbert was charged with third-degree grand larceny, which carries a maximum prison sentence of four years. 

He will appear in the town of Thompson court later in August to answer his charges. 

