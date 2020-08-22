Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Saugerties Woman Who Previously Chased Man With Chainsaw Charged With Assault, Menacing

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Alice L. Saguid, 57
Alice L. Saguid, 57 Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

An area woman who was caught chasing a man with a chainsaw on camera July, 2019 was arrested again, this time on assault and menacing charges.

Police were summoned to the home of perpetrator, Ulster County resident Alice L. Saguid, 57, of Saugerties, after a domestic dispute between her and her sister was reported. 

After conducting background checks at the scene, police established that Saguid has pending criminal charges stemming from a conflict with a third person that had taken place on Wednesday, Aug. 11. 

She was charged with the felony of second-degree assault and the  misdemeanor of second-degree menacing in relation to that incident; additional information regarding the preceding incident was not available at press time. 

On July 19 of last year, Saguid was charged with the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Police were called when Saguid allegedly chased a man around the same house with a knife. 

Upon responding, the victim showed police a video they had captured of Saguid chasing them with a chainsaw just weeks earlier, Saguid received charges for both incidents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.