Saugerties Woman Who Previously Chased Man With Chainsaw Charged With Assault, Menacing

An area woman who was caught chasing a man with a chainsaw on camera July, 2019 was arrested again, this time on assault and menacing charges.

Police were summoned to the home of perpetrator, Ulster County resident Alice L. Saguid, 57, of Saugerties, after a domestic dispute between her and her sister was reported.

After conducting background checks at the scene, police established that Saguid has pending criminal charges stemming from a conflict with a third person that had taken place on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

She was charged with the felony of second-degree assault and the misdemeanor of second-degree menacing in relation to that incident; additional information regarding the preceding incident was not available at press time.

On July 19 of last year, Saguid was charged with the misdemeanors of fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police were called when Saguid allegedly chased a man around the same house with a knife.

Upon responding, the victim showed police a video they had captured of Saguid chasing them with a chainsaw just weeks earlier, Saguid received charges for both incidents.

