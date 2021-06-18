Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice

Breaking News: Decomposed Body Found Along Shore Of Hudson River
Police & Fire

NY State Police Issue Alert For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Zak Failla
Anjelia Sturtevant
Anjelia Sturtevant Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen her?

New York State Police issued an alert for a missing teenager who has not been seen by friends or family in days.

Anjelia Sturtevant, age 14, was reported as missing from her home in Ostego County, in the Town of Roseboom, near Cooperstown, New York State Police announced, and hasn’t been seen since Monday, June 14.

Police described Sturtevant as being 5-foot-2 weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple piercings on her face, including her eyebrow, nose, lip, tongue, and ears. She was last seen wearing a camouflage pullover sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Sturtevant’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (607) 561-7400.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

