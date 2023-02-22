Manslaughter: Saugerties Man, Teen Charged In Death Of Man Found Lying On Roadside

A 38-year-old area man and a 17-year-old have been charged with alleged manslaughter in connection with the death of another man who was found dead lying on the side of a roadway.

Ulster County resident Joseph Karolys, of the town of Saugerties, and the teen, were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for the Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 death of David "Mickey" Myer, age 66, also of Saugerties.

On Oct. 29, 2022, at 07:30 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious, unresponsive person lying on the side of the roadway, south of the Citgo Mart on Route 32, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Upon the arrival of officers, Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, and paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance, Myer was pronounced dead at the scene, Sinagra said.

Detectives initiated an investigation into the cause of Myer’s death, requesting assistance from the New York State Police and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, he added,

Karolys was charged with:

Manslaughter

Assault

Tampering with physical evidence

Attempted bribing of a witness

He was arraigned in Ulster County Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The 17-year-old was charged with manslaughter, assault, and tampering with evidence.

He was remanded to a youth detention facility on $250,000 cash bail / $1 million bond.

The Investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are pending.

