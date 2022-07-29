Man Threatens To 'Shoot Up' Hospital In Wawarsing Over Denied Visit, Police Say

A man from the region is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a hospital.

Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies were called at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, July 28, with reports of several people attempting to enter a secure area at Ellenville Hospital in Wawarsing.

Hospital staff told deputies that one of the men had become “irate” when he was denied access to the emergency department to visit a friend.

That’s when he threatened several hospital staff members and said he was going to “shoot up” the facility, police said.

Ulster County Sheriff’s officials did not name the suspect, but said he’s a 45-year-old man from Ellenville.

He was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Court on charges of making a terroristic threat and harassment, both felonies.

He was later released on his own recognizance and is awaiting a future court date.

