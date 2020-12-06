Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's New Hudson Valley Five-Day Positive-Testing Trend; Latest County Totals
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWI In Ulster County

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The man, who was not named by the Ulster County Sheriff's Department, was reportedly pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Route 9W in the town of Marlborough.
The man, who was not named by the Ulster County Sheriff's Department, was reportedly pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Route 9W in the town of Marlborough. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 38-year-old man was charged with a DWI after committing multiple traffic infractions. 

The man, from the Bronx who was not named by the Ulster County Sheriff's Department, was reportedly pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Route 9W in the town of Marlborough. 

The man was released to return to the Town of Marlborough Court at a later date, police said. Deputies were assisted by Town of Marlborough Police at the scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.