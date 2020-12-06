Man Charged With DWI In Ulster County

A 38-year-old man was charged with a DWI after committing multiple traffic infractions.

The man, from the Bronx who was not named by the Ulster County Sheriff's Department, was reportedly pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Route 9W in the town of Marlborough.

The man was released to return to the Town of Marlborough Court at a later date, police said. Deputies were assisted by Town of Marlborough Police at the scene.

