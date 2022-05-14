Man Busted For DWI With BAC Triple The Legal Limit On I-87 In New Paltz

A one-car crash on I-87 in the region led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than triple the legal limit, state police said.

In Ulster County, troopers responded to a stretch of I-87 in Newburgh after there was a reported crash on the side of the road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

According to police, upon arrival, investigators found a 2015 Toyota Rav4 that had been driven off the road approximately 20 feet into a nearby wooded area.

It is alleged that the driver, Brooklyn resident Tsering Wangyal, was found to be intoxicated at the scene and he was taken into custody.

Police said that at the New York State Police barrack in Newburgh, it was determined that Wangyal had a BAC of 0.26 percent, more than triple the legal limit and he was arrested.

Wangyal was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was released to a sober third party and scheduled to return to make a court appearance in the Town of New Paltz on Wednesday, June 29.

