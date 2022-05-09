Large Fight Breaks Out During Cinco De Mayo Event At Ellenville Eatery

An investigation is underway after a large fight broke out at a Hudson Valley eatery and spilled out into the streets.

Police in Ulster County responded to a report of a large fight at Gaby's Cafe in Ellenville at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the Ellenville Police Department reported on Friday, May 6.

Investigators discovered that it had broken out during a Cinco de Mayo event at the bar, police said.

When officers arrived, there were between 50 to 75 people on Canal Street engaged in several altercations, authorities said.

New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and the Town of Shawangun Police Department responded to assist, police said.

Another altercation broke out while authorities were working to get the crowd under control, and police administered OC spray, authorities said.

The crowd began to disperse, and police discovered that three people suffered injuries in the incident, including an individual who suffered a stab wound to the thumb and a person who suffered a stab wound to the face.

One of the victims who was stabbed in the fight was hospitalized, and received stitches to his face and is undergoing surgery on a possible broken jaw, authorities said.

Police said the situation was brought under control at about 11:30 p.m.

Ellenville Police are working to identify all the people involved in the incident.

Authorities reported that charges are pending, and the people involved in the incident are expected to be arrested.

