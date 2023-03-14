Kingston Man Makes Off With $1K In Goods From Smoke Shop, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man made off with more than $1,000 after allegedly breaking into an area smoke shop.

The burglary took place in Ulster County on Monday, March 6 in the town of Ulster.

Scott A. Nussbaum, age 52, of Kingston was arrested on Monday, March 13, after the town of Ulster police responded to the Skywalker Smoke Shop at 1082 Morton Blvd., said Ulster Police Chief Kyle Berardi.

As a result of an investigation by Ulster Police detectives, Nussbaum was found to have forcibly entered the business and stolen over $1,000 in merchandise, the chief said.

Nussbaum was located at his home and taken into custody without incident. Based on the information that was developed during an investigation, detectives, along with uniformed officers executed a search warrant at a home in the town of Ulster belonging to an acquaintance of Nussbaum's and located some of the proceeds, Berardi said.

Nussbaum was charged with:

Burglary

Grand larceny

Criminal mischief

He was processed and arraigned before the town of Ulster court and released to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingston Police Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.