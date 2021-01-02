Inmate At Ulster County Jail Busted With Suboxone

An inmate at the Ulster County Jail is facing new charges after being busted with drugs while serving time for an unrelated charge.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Dec. 31 that a 22-year-old Niagara Falls man - whose name was not released - is facing a drug charge after being caught by corrections officers with Suboxone on Tuesday, Dec. 29, despite being behind bars.

The man remains in jail on an unrelated charge and has now been charged with a felony count of promoting prison contraband. He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston City Court at a later date to answer the new charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.