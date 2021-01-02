Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Nearly 2.1K New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown
Police & Fire

Inmate At Ulster County Jail Busted With Suboxone

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ulster County Jail
Ulster County Jail Photo Credit: Ulster County

An inmate at the Ulster County Jail is facing new charges after being busted with drugs while serving time for an unrelated charge.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Dec. 31 that a 22-year-old Niagara Falls man - whose name was not released - is facing a drug charge after being caught by corrections officers with Suboxone on Tuesday, Dec. 29, despite being behind bars.

The man remains in jail on an unrelated charge and has now been charged with a felony count of promoting prison contraband. He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston City Court at a later date to answer the new charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.