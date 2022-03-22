Highland Man Arrested For Masturbating In Public, Police Say

An area man was arrested for allegedly walking down a street with his genitals out and then masturbating in front of a woman in a parked car, authorities announced.

Ulster County resident Justin Garney, age 27, of Highland, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 16 by the Lloyd Police.

Garney was seen walking down a town of Lloyd street with his genitals out of his pants when he came upon a woman in a parked vehicle and started to masturbate, said Chief James S. Janso, of the Lloyd Police.

Following his arrest, Garney was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant for harassment 2 nd degree from the City of Kingston Police, Janso said.

Garney was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Lloyd Court on Tuesday, April 5.

He was then turned over to the City of Kingston Police on the warrant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.