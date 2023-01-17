High-Risk Sex Offender Found Hiding, Saugerties Police Say

A registered sex offender who was allegedly found living in the region has been arrested for violating the sex offender registry.

Dennis R. Fellows, age 54 of Saugerties, was arrested for the violation on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the Saugerties Police, Fellows moved to 171 Churchland Road in Saugerties and failed to notify the registry of his address change within the required 10 days.

Fellows was convicted of having sexual contact with children ages nine and 13 years old, according to the state Sex Offender Registry.

He was processed without incident and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26.

