Police & Fire

Family Argument Leads To Disorderly Conduct Charges In Ulster County

Christina Coulter
The parking lot at 3 Lafayette Street in Saugerties where the incident took place
The parking lot at 3 Lafayette Street in Saugerties where the incident took place Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

After struggling to break up a vulgar shouting match between family members, Saugerties police said they ticketed one party for marijuana possession and everyone involved for disorderly conduct. 

Police said that neighbors notified police of a loud, heated argument between multiple people in the parking lot of 3 Lafayette Street at approximately 2:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. 

When an officer arrived at the scene the argument was still ongoing, and many neighbors had come outside to spectate, police said. The four arguing parties refused to comply when the officer asked them to "separate, settle down and stop using offensive language," according to a police report, resulting in their arrests. 

In addition to the violation of disorderly conduct, 40-year-old Robert R. Potter of Saugerties, was ticketed for unlawful possession of marijuana when the officer found the substance on his person. 

The following Saugerties residents were ticketed for disorderly conduct after the incident: 

  • 35-year-old Krystal D. Potter, who resides at the address where the incident took place
  • 36-year-old Alicia B. Stone-Potter
  • 23-year-old Christa M. Barley
All four individuals will be arraigned later in November.

