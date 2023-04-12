Drunk Driver: Saugerties Man Nabbed After Hitting Pickup Truck, Police Say

A man from the region who was allegedly driving drunk was nabbed after swerving off the roadway and hitting a parked pickup truck.

The crash took place in Ulster County just before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, on Market Street in the village of Saugerties.

When Saugerties police arrived on the scene, they found two pickup trucks that had sustained significant damage, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

An investigation by officers, which included interviews with several witnesses to the crash, established that 58-year-old Scott S Demarest of Saugerties was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, on Market Street, when he suddenly veered off the roadway, and onto the sidewalk, striking a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup that was parked on the shoulder of the road, Sinagra said.

Sinagra said that while interviewing Demarest, officers established that he was intoxicated. Demarest was arrested at the scene, and charged with DWI.

He was transported to Saugerties Police Headquarters for processing, where Demarest submitted to a chemical test resulting in a blood alcohol content of .13 percent.

Demarest was released to a family member and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

