Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Large Fight Breaks Out During Cinco De Mayo Event At Ellenville Eatery
Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Barn Sullivan County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Sullivan County man was arrested for DWI after allegedly driving into a barn.
A Sullivan County man was arrested for DWI after allegedly driving into a barn. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A man from the region was arrested for driving drunk after hitting a parked car and then slamming into a barn.

The incident took place in Monroe County in Rochester around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 4 on Washington Street.

Sullivan County resident Matthew Goldsmith, age 31, of Kauneonga Lake, was arrested after he allegedly drove his GMC pickup truck through an intersection and into a driveway, said Lt. Brian Unterborn, of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The truck then struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway and then a barn on the property causing damage to the structure, Unterborn said.

Goldsmith was the sole occupant of the truck. He was not injured during the crash.

Goldsmith was arrested for DWI along with other vehicle and traffic violations, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.