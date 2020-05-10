Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County
Police & Fire

Driver For Taconic Biosciences Killed In Crash At Loading Dock

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police.
A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A driver for Taconic Biosciences was killed by an errant tractor-trailer at the company's loading dock, according to New York State Police. 

When police were dispatched in Columbia County to Taconic Biosciences in Germantown at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, fire crews were already attempting to assist the victim at the scene. 

Matthew T. Austin, 25, of Milbury, Massachusetts, succumbed to the injuries he sustained when the tractor-trailer rolled back onto him for "unknown reasons," pinning him between the trailer and the loading dock, state police said.

An investigation into the accident is still ongoing

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.