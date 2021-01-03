Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Elizabeth Antona, 37, is wanted for third-degree grand larceny.
Elizabeth Antona, 37, is wanted for third-degree grand larceny. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An area woman is wanted by police after she allegedly stole a welfare check worth $4,062.76 then deposited it into her checking account. 

Elizabeth Antona, 37, is wanted for third-degree grand larceny. 

State Police in Orange County said she stands at 5-foot-9, weighs approximately 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Monroe at 845-782-8311 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

