Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Sentenced To Prison In Violent Slashing Attack In Area
Police & Fire

Accord Man Nabbed Stealing $225K In Goods From Storage Container, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Accord man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $225,000 in goods from a container.
An Accord man was charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $225,000 in goods from a container. Photo Credit: NYSP and Canva/gettysignature

An area 71-year-old has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $225,299 in property from a storage container.

Ulster County resident Anthony Diguiseppe, of Accord, a hamlet of the town of Rochester, was arrested on Sunday, March 19.

On Friday, March 3, State Police began an investigation of stolen property that exceeded $225,229, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

The Investigation revealed that Diguiseppe removed items from a storage container that did not belong to him and moved them to another location, Nevel added.

Diguiseppe was released on an appearance ticket. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.