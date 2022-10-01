22-Year-Old Woman Drove Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Plattekill, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman is accused of driving while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers in Ulster County stopped a vehicle for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-87 in Plattekill at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, New York State Police reported.

The driver, identified as Westchester County resident Laura Gomez Rudas, of New Rochelle, was found to be intoxicated, and she was arrested, police said.

Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.21 percent, authorities reported.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and released to a sober third party, police said.

Authorities said Gomez Rudas was given a court appearance ticket for Monday, Oct. 17.

