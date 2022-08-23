20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Bloomingburg, Police Say

A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a victim in the region while threatening that person with a machete.
Sullivan County resident Joseph Callas, age 20, of Bloomingburg, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Mamakating.
Callas was arrested after state police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Mamakating, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.
An investigation revealed that Callas threatened the victim with a machete and physically and sexually assaulted the victim, Nevel said.
He was charged with:
- Rape
- Menacing
- Criminal obstruction of breath
- Assault
- Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.
Callas was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, and a $120,000 partially secured bond.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.