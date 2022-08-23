Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: 'Retaliation Fund': Amazon Workers In Region Hoping To Unionize Start GoFundMe
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Bloomingburg, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a victim while threatening them with a machete.
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a victim while threatening them with a machete. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a victim in the region while threatening that person with a machete. 

Sullivan County resident Joseph Callas, age 20, of Bloomingburg, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Mamakating.

Callas was arrested after state police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Mamakating, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Callas threatened the victim with a machete and physically and sexually assaulted the victim, Nevel said.

He was charged with:

  • Rape
  • Menacing
  • Criminal obstruction of breath
  • Assault
  • Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

Callas was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, and a $120,000 partially secured bond. 

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.