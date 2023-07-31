Officers Bravely Rescue 2 Dogs Trapped In Culvert In Village Of Liberty

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police Chief, Steven D'Agata, officers followed the parking to an underground box running along Edgar Street.

The dogs were inaccessible from one side of the tunnel due to the threat of collapse of an unstable roof.

Police Officer Breann Jones and Dog Control Officer Joanne Gerow were able to access the tunnel from a different location by climbing through a hole in a chain link fence and sliding down a 7-foot concrete wall, D'Agata said.

Jones and Gerow were able to maneuver low clearance and reached the dogs about 40 feet into the underground box culvert while following the sounds of relentless barking.

One dog was partially submerged with his paws holding onto a rock ledge. He was unable to free himself. The other dog continued to bark, refusing to leave the trapped dog's side.

As the officers got closer, the dog began to behave aggressively, appearing to protect her trapped friend. With the assistance of a concerned citizen, Tom Lewis, the three were able to secure the female dog in order to safely rescue her canine companion from the water.

The team and the dogs were able to successfully exit the culvert together, D'Agata added.

Both dogs were then lifted 7 feet up a concrete wall to complete the rescue.

The dogs appeared to be in good health and were turned over to Animal Control who is currently attempting to identify the owner of the dogs.

“This was a beautiful example of canine loyalty at its highest level, said Dog Control Officer Joanne Gerow. "At one point, the female literally jumped into the deeper water to protect her friend. Officer Jones was fearless and we knew together we would not fail."

They also thanked resident Tom Lewis and another young man who also assisted.

Anyone who may know the owner of the dogs is asked to contact Joanne Gerow at Catskill Animal Rescue at 845-747-9450.

