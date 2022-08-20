Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Pop-Up Storms Possible Before More Widespread System Sweeps Through Region
News

Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Lake In Rosendale

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale (marked in red).
Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman died after being pulled from a lake in the Hudson Valley, according to authorities.

At about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 authorities in Ulster County were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency.

Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City, had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced, according to the Rosendale Police Department.

Responders immediately entered the water and began a rescue search, while additional resources were responding to the scene.

Smith, age 81, who police say was "an avid swimmer," was located approximately 30 feet away from the shore in deep water and was rescued by the rescue team. 

She was brought ashore and administered CPR with members of the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisting Bloomington Fire Department assisting Mobile Life in the rescue effort. 

A pulse and heart rhythm returned and Smith was transported to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Kingston campus hospital, where police say she died Thursday night.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.