Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Woman Airlifted After Hang Glider Crash In Wawarsing

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Hang Glider Road in Wawarsing
Hang Glider Road in Wawarsing Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A woman was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center after she was seriously injured in a hang glider crash. 

Authorities responded to a report of the crash on Hang Glider Road in the Ulster County town of Wawarsing at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

A 59-year-old woman, who is a resident of Middletown in Orange County, suffered serious injuries when she struck a piece of heavy equipment while trying to land the hang glider, authorities said. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by:

  • The New York State Police
  • Ellenville Rescue Squad 
  • Ellenville Fire Department

