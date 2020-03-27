'Sexually Violent' Offender Convicted Of Abusing 6-Year-Old Reports Move In Ulster

A registered "sexually violent" offender convicted of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl he was babysitting has reported a move in Ulster County.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services issued an alert this week to area residents regarding the residency of 60-year-old William Constable, who has reported a move from the Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon to a residence on Ose Road in Highland.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Constable as a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and a possible threat to public safety.” He has also been designated as a sexually violent sex offender.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Constable repeatedly had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with his 6-year-old victim, who he was babysitting, in March 2010.

He was arrested by New York State Police and convicted of first-degree sexual abuse for having sexual contact with an individual under the age of 11.

Constable was sentenced in April 2011 to seven years in state prison. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Further info on Constable from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

