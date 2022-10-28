Monticello Man Nabbed For 3 Commercial Burglaries, Arrested For. Shoplifting, Police Say

A man from the region who had been nabbed for three alleged commercial burglaries was arrested again for shoplifting at a Walmart store.

Sullivan County resident Justus McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the town of Thompson after a brief foot chase.

According to Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, McMoore was spotted by security staff in Walmart allegedly shoplifting $161 dollars worth of merchandise.

When he was confronted by security, McMoore ran out of the store and headed south on Route 42, police said.

An alert deputy sheriff hearing the description over the radio caught up to McMoore and, after a brief struggle, took him into custody, Chaboty said,

McMoore was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Under current state law, he was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date in the Town of Thompson.

McMoore was previously arrested on Saturday, Oct. 8, by the Monticello Police for committing commercial burglaries on two days in September and on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the village, Chaboty added.

He was initially committed to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail on those charges. After a hearing in court, McMoore’s bail was rescinded and he was granted pre-trial release.

McMoore was supposed to be reporting to Sullivan County Probation at the time of his latest arrest.

