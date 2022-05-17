Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
News

Man Accused Of Operating Auto Chop Shop In Town Of Thompson

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Richard E. Smith
Richard E. Smith Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

A man has been arrested for running a chop shop in the region that included the theft of catalytic converters.

Sullivan County resident Richard E. Smith, age 51, of the town of Thompson, was arrested on a warrant during a search on Wednesday, May 4, following a three-month investigation.

Smith is accused of running an unlicensed vehicle dismantling operation across the street from the Harris Post Office, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

During the search, deputies also discovered 28 long guns which Smith is prohibited from possessing due to prior felony convictions, Chaboty said.

Smith was charged with 25 counts of illegal vehicle dismantling and 28 counts of criminal purchase of a weapon, both felonies. 

He was arraigned and remanded to the Sullivan County jail without bail, Chaboty said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by:

  • State Department of Motor Vehicle investigators 
  • New York State Police
  • State Environmental Conservation police 
  • Sullivan County District Attorney investigators. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.