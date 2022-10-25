Live Alligator Strutting Its Stuff In Front Window Of Redwing BlackBird Theater In Rosendale

Patrons weren't seeing things when they spotted an alligator in the front window of a theater in the region, according to police, it is real.

The gator was spotted in the heart of Ulster County on Monday, Oct. 24 in the town of Rosendale, and police say gator is real and was living in the window, well at least for a week.

The theater, the Redwing BlackBird Theater on Main Street, is a puppet theater "celebrating community- & citizen-driven action towards global justice & sustainability, according to the theater's Facebook page.

The police department said the alligator is under the care and supervision of a licensed animal handler.

The alligator will be there for the next week, and be part of a special Halloween show put on by the animal handler, Erik Calendar, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the theater said.

"We would like to thank the NYS Department of Conservation for their assistance in this follow-up investigation," Rosendale Police said.

To sign up to see the show, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.