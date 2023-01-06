Contact Us
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed Outside Plattekill Home

Kathy Reakes
The area where the shooting took place.
The area where the shooting took place. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

New York State Police have identified an area man who was shot and killed outside his home.

Ulster County resident Daniel Spotards, age 41, of Plattekill was found Friday, Jan. 2, shot multiple times in front of his home, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at Highland, 845-691-2922. 

 All information may be kept confidential. 

