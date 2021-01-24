Four $1 Million Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley

Eleven $1 million second-place Powerball tickets were sold in New York for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 23.

There was one first-place $23,200,000 jackpot winner, with the ticket sold at an unspecified location in New Jersey.

Four of the 11 second-pace $1 million tickets in New York were sold in the Hudson Valley, at these locations:

Stewart's Shops No. 357, 54 Vassar Road, Poughkeepsie

Spring Valley Wholesales Inc., 35 Lawrence St. in Spring Valley

Acme No. 2499 Greenburgh, 103 Knollwood Road in White Plains

R & J Food Corp, 274 S. Broadway, Yonkers

The other seven second-place New York tickets were all sold in the five boroughs. To view the precise locations, click here and scroll down.

A total of 35 $1 million second-place tickets were sold nationwide.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 17, 27, 28 with the Powerball number 14 and the Power Play of X3.

The Powerball jackpot was reset after a ticket sold in Maryland hit one of the largest prizes in the game's history at $731.1 million in the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

