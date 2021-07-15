FBI Seeking To ID Man In Connection To Sexual Exploitation Investigation

The FBI has released a new surveillance photo of an unknown man who may have information pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Law enforcement officials are seeking information regarding “John Doe 44” pictured above, who is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The video showing the man is believed to have been produced before November 2018. Initial video of the man was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February this year.

FBI investigators described the man as being between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. In the video, he could be heard speaking English, they noted.

Anyone with information regarding the case or John Doe 44 has been asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, a Crimes Against Children Investigator at local FBI offices, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Officials said that John Doe 44 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

