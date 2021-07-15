Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
News

FBI Seeking To ID Man In Connection To Sexual Exploitation Investigation

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This man is wanted by the FBI in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation.
This man is wanted by the FBI in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation. Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI has released a new surveillance photo of an unknown man who may have information pertaining to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Law enforcement officials are seeking information regarding “John Doe 44” pictured above, who is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The video showing the man is believed to have been produced before November 2018. Initial video of the man was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February this year.

FBI investigators described the man as being between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. In the video, he could be heard speaking English, they noted.

Anyone with information regarding the case or John Doe 44 has been asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, a Crimes Against Children Investigator at local FBI offices, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Officials said that John Doe 44 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.