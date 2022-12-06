Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Dock Master In Region Accused Of Falsifying Business Records, Insurance Fraud
News

Duo Nabbed For Series Of Saugerties Burglaries, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Kirk Shultis Jr. and Matthew Doyle
Kirk Shultis Jr. and Matthew Doyle Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Two men from the area have been nabbed for allegedly committing a series of burglaries. 

The men were arrested in Ulster County on Friday, Dec. 2 in the town of Saugerties.

Following an investigation into several burglaries that occurred throughout the town of Saugerties, Saugerties Police detectives have arrested Kirk Shultis Jr., age 33, and Matthew Doyle, age 40, both of Saugerties, for felony burglary, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

Both men were remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $59,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the chief said.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.