Breaking News: Ulster County Man Admits To Illegal Dumping
Distracted Driver Runs Over Store Worker's Foot In Ellenville, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the accident.
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A maintenance worker was injured at a convenience shop after a distracted driver ran over his ankle and foot.

The incident took place in Ulster County in Ellenville on Monday, June 6, at Stewart's Shop on Main Street.

The man was maintaining gas tanks at the 99 S. Main St. station at about 2 p.m. when Nancy Crosby, age 66, of Kerhonkson, ran over his foot and ankle, causing scrapes, bruises, and facial cuts, village Police Chief Philip Mattracion said.

The man was treated and released from an area hospital, the chief said.

The victim was identified by police.

Crosby was using her cell phone when she struck the worker, Mattracion said.

She was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.

