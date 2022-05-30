Daytime Closure For Route 9W In Saugerties To Last Weeks, DOT Says

Motorists in the Hudson Valley will have to contend with daytime lane closures for weeks on Route 9W as crews begin work on a gas main installation.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that in Ulster County, there will be closures on the roadway beginning on Tuesday, May 31 in the Town of Saugerties.

According to the NYSDOT, the closure will be in both directions between Cedar Street and Washington Street daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, June 10.

Officials said that the closures are necessary to accommodate a gas main installation.

During construction work, NYSDOT officials said that motorists can expect delays in the area and they have been advised to follow the posted detour that will utilize Washington Avenue, Division Street, and Cedar Street in Saugerties.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones,” officials noted. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

