Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

COVID-19: Ulster Meets Metrics For Reopening, But Won't Due To Regional Grouping

Zak Failla
Here's where regions currently stand amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo Credit: ny.gov
Ulster County has fulfilled the state's mandates to reopen. Photo Credit: Ulster County

Ulster County has met all the state-mandated metrics to begin phase one of reopening amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but will be forced to wait due to its regional grouping with neighboring counties in the Hudson Valley.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office laid out seven metrics that the state’s different regions will have to meet before “unpausing” on Friday, May 15, with four of 10 regions having met the requirements.

Ulster County has reached all those metrics, but because the entire mid-Hudson region hasn’t, it will have to wait to begin phasing in non-essential businesses.

The mid-Hudson region includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

The region as a whole currently meets five of the seven metrics, without a 14-day decline in hospital deaths or fewer than five deaths on a three-day rolling average, as well as less than two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents on a three-day average.

“Throughout this process, we have made every effort to keep the public informed on the rapidly changing public health situation in Ulster County and our region,” Ryan added. “While we start to transition from the immediate public health crisis to discussing how we can safely and responsibly reopen our area, it is imperative that we maintain the same level of transparency.”

“I am proud of the progress Ulster County has made toward meeting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines for Phase One opening, but the Mid-Hudson Region as a whole still has work to do before the State will permit anyone to reopen,” County Executive Pat Ryan said.

“In the coming days, I will be speaking with our local businesses and work to establish additional resources for our business community and our residents to ensure a safe transition once New York State allows us to start opening.”

In Ulster, there have been 1,542 confirmed COVID-19 cases, that resulted in 64 fatalities. Of those cases, 731 are still active, and 753 COVID-19 patients have been treated and recovered from the virus since the outbreak hit the Hudson Valley in early March.

Active cases by municipality in Ulster County:

  • Ulster: 114;
  • City of Kingston: 109;
  • Lloyd: 86;
  • Wawarsing: 68;
  • Plattekill: 59;
  • Marlborough: 57;
  • Shawangunk: 45;
  • Saugerties: 43;
  • Esopus: 39;
  • New Paltz: 35;
  • Rosendale: 18;
  • Gardiner: 16;
  • Woodstock: 15;
  • Hurley: 14;
  • Rochester: 10;
  • Marbletown: 7;
  • Olive: 6;
  • Shandaken: 4;
  • Denning: 1;
  • Town of Kingston: 0.

