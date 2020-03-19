Contact Us
COVID-19: Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan To Join Dutchess Counterpart In Online Town Hall

Kathy Reakes
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan Photo Credit: Ulster County
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro Photo Credit: Dutchess County

Dutchess and Ulster counties residents will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during a town hall meeting hosted by the two county executives.

The town hall, hosted by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, and streamed live on Dutchess County government’s Facebook page.

Both officials will provide the latest information about the evolving health situation in the region and answer residents’ questions.

During the live event, residents can ask questions via Facebook comments.

More information about Dutchess County’s efforts, as well as the latest, vetted information about coronavirus, are available at dutchessny.gov/coronavirus , and residents can call the county’s coronavirus hotline, 845-486-3555.

