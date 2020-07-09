Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: Spike In Cases Sparks Concern In Ulster County

Zak Failla
The chart of active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Ulster County
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Ulster County

After seeing a spike in new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan is warning that the fight against the virus is far from over.

There were more than 45 new cases reported in Ulster County between Thursday, July 2, and Sunday, July 5, prompting Ryan to issue warning to his constituents that the fight isn’t over.

According to Ryan, the spike is being attributed to graduation parties, a manufacturing facility, an apple orchard, and a softball team.

“We need to recognize that we are still engaged in the fight against COVID-19,” Ryan said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down.

“As we see cases continue to rise, we must double down on safety precautions which we know work—wearing masks, social distancing, and washing our hands—and continue to keep them up,” he continued. “We each have a part to play in ensuring the health and safety of our community.”

There are currently 136 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County. Since the pandemic struck nearly four months ago, there have been a total of 1,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases, resulting in 87 deaths. There have been 1,639 COVID-19 patients that were treated and have recovered from the virus.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:

  • City of Kingston: 272 (34 active);
  • Ulster: 237 (17);
  • Marlborough: 138 (15);
  • Lloyd: 165 (11);
  • Saugerties: 115 (6);
  • Wawarsing: 132 (6);
  • Esopus: 75 (5);
  • Shawangunk: 115 (5);
  • Hurley: 44 (4);
  • Plattekill: 161 (4);
  • New Paltz: 87 (3);
  • Gardiner: 39 (2);
  • Rochester: 36 (1);
  • Rosendale: 41 (1);
  • Woodstock: 31;
  • Marbletown: 23;
  • Olive: 14;
  • Town of Kingston: 2;
  • Denning: 2.

