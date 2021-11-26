COVID-19: Seven Doctors Test Positive Within Days After Attending Anti-Vaccine Summit

Seven vociferous doctors who have vocal about their stances during the pandemic each contracted COVID-19 days after attending an anti-vaccine event in Florida.

The event, dubbed “The Day the Earth Listened,” was held on Saturday, Nov. 6 as organizers touted an alternative treatment for the virus while holding un-masked, non-socially distanced rallies with hundreds in attendance.

According to the Daily Beast, days after attending the event, at least seven of those in attendance - reportedly all doctors - became symptomatic and later tested positive for the virus days after the conference.

Organizer Dr. John Littell, who has vocally said that masks don’t work and has promoted “invermectin” a deworming anti-parasitic, said that one of the doctors who has fallen ill is Bruce Boros, a prominent physician who has been outspoken about his COVID-19 beliefs throughout the pandemic.

There is currently insufficient evidence from clinical trials and observational studies to prove that the anti-parasite drug treats or prevents COVID-19, according to the drug maker's website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Reportedly, during a speech at the end of the conference, Boros said that "I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I. I have never felt healthier in my life.” He is now reportedly very ill and being treated at home.

According to Littell, the event was not a super spreader event, and he believed that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 likely was infected before the conference.

“I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from,” he told the Beast. “It was really the people who flew in from other places.”

