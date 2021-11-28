COVID-19: Rising Number Of Cases Prompts Ulster County To Declare State Of Emergency

Ulster County has declared a state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan made the announcement on Sunday, Nov. 28, saying the order will be in effect for at least 30 days.

Ryan said since Halloween, active cases have tripled in the county.

He urged residents to get vaccinated against COVID and to get their booster shots if they are six months past their last vaccine dose.

"With COVID cases and hospitalizations surging, and the emergence of a new and potentially more dangerous variant, we must step up our efforts to ensure the health and safety of all of our residents," Ryan said in a statement. "Informed by real-time data and the advice of our team of public health experts, this emergency order is an important step to allow the County to respond rapidly and effectively in order to combat the virus."

Ryan said the order will allow the county to respond more rapidly to the rising cases.

Find the county's vaccine resource center here.

