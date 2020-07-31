Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County
COVID-19: Orange, Ulster Counties See Uptick In Cases

The Orange County COVID-19 map on Friday, July 31. Photo Credit: Orange County
There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Ulster County

Some parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Though the state continues to contain the virus, there was an uptick in the number of cases in Ulster and Orange counties reported this week.

In Ulster County, there were 37 new cases reported on Thursday, July 30 out of 967 people tested, bringing the infection rate up to 3.8 percent. In Orange County, 2,123 people were tested, with 38 (1.8 percent) testing positive.

No other county in the mid-Hudson Valley region had an infection rate above 1.2 percent.

The infection rate for the entire region has stayed relatively steady in recent days.

In Ulster County, there have been 2,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 91 virus-related fatalities. A total of 1,760 COVID-19 patients were treated for COVID-19 and have recovered. There are currently 186 active cases up from 130 a week ago.

A breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Orange County:

  • City of Newburgh: 1,583;
  • City of Middletown: 1,188;
  • Wallkill: 983;
  • New Windsor: 899;
  • Palm Tree: 810;
  • Newburgh: 779;
  • Montgomery: 624;
  • Monroe: 582;
  • Warwick: 574;
  • Goshen: 488;
  • Chester: 363;
  • Blooming Grove: 350;
  • Woodbury: 295;
  • Wawayanda: 228;
  • Highlands: 225;
  • Mount Hope: 199;
  • Cornwall: 153;
  • Hamptonburgh: 150;
  • City of Port Jervis: 143;
  • Crawford: 91;
  • Deerpark: 89;
  • Minisink: 82;
  • Greenville: 78;
  • Tuxedo: 71.

A breakdown of positive and active COVID-19 cases in Ulster County:

  • City of Kingston: 286 (22);
  • Saugerties: 124 (8);
  • Lloyd: 171 (8);
  • Marlborough: 148 (7);
  • Shawangunk: 120 (6);
  • Woodstock: 37 (5);
  • Ulster: 242 (5);
  • Esopus: 79 (5);
  • shandaken: 13 (4);
  • New Paltz: 91 (3);
  • Olive: 16 (2);
  • Gardiner: 41 (2);
  • Hurley: 45 (1);
  • Rochester: 37 (1);
  • Plattekill: 163 (1);
  • Wawarsing: 133 (1);
  • Denning 2 (0);
  • Town of Kingston: 2 (0);
  • Marbletown: 23 (0);
  • Rosendale: 41 (0).

