COVID-19: Number Of Sullivan County Cases Climbs To 25; Supermarket Closes To Restock Shelves

There have been 10 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sullivan County, bringing the total to 25 countywide.

Officials announced on Monday, March 23 that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has jumped from 15 over the weekend to 25, as the total number of cases in the state jumped to 20,875, with more expected daily.

Those who tested positive are all isolating and members of the county government are determining if there were any additional exposures.

“We do expect cases to increase due to further testing,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “But you can help keep yourself safe by following the guidance issued by our office, the State and the Federal government.”

Last week, it was advised that travel into and out of the county from other areas was inadvisable, and officials issued a statement cautioning against it.

As of Tuesday, March 24, globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

According to officials, all Peck’s Market stores in Sullivan County will be closed on Wednesday, March 25 to allow employees to re-stock their shelves, with the stores opening back up on Thursday. The Sullivan County Board of Elections is also only open by appointment until further notice.

