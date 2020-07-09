COVID-19: Nine Catholic Schools To Close In Hudson Valley

A total of 20 Catholic schools in New York, including nine in the Hudson Valley, will not reopen due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The permanent closures will impact approximately 2,500 students and 350 staff members.

"The coronavirus public health crisis has had a devastating financial impact on Catholic school families and the greater Archdiocese," the Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York said in a statement released Thursday, July 9.

The Hudson Valley schools closing are:

Westchester

Holy Family School, New Rochelle

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor

St. Ann School, Yonkers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak

St. Patrick's School, Bedford

St. Paul School, Yonkers

Dutchess

St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie

Orange County

Divine Mercy School, New Windsor

Rockland

Sacred Heart School, Suffern

In addition, St. John School in Goshen will add two neighboring Orange County school communities to its campus: Sacred Heart School in Monroe and St. Stephen-St. Edward School in Warwick.

“Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York. “Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again.

"I’ve kept a hopeful eye on our schools throughout this saga and my prayers are with all of the children and their families who will be affected by this sad news.

"Given the devastation of this pandemic, I’m grateful more schools didn’t meet this fate, and that Catholic schools nearby are ready to welcome all the kids.”

Other schools closing are:

Corpus Christi School, Manhattan

Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island

Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan

Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx

St. John’s School, Kingsbridge, Bronx

St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island

St. Luke School, Bronx

Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island

Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx

St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx

“The reality of these schools being lost is painful, and it was only accepted reluctantly after a detailed study was conducted of their respective fiscal standing in the wake of the coronavirus public health crisis,” said Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Deegan. “I have been a Catholic school educator for more than 40 years, and could never have imagined the grave impact this pandemic has had on our schools.

"If more assistance is not forthcoming in the longed for HEROES Act now before Congress, I am afraid even more might close.

"This is a very sad day for everyone in the extended Catholic school community. I send my love and prayers to the families, teachers, principals and staff of the affected schools.”

