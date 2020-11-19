COVID-19: New Mobile, Rapid Testing Vehicle Hits Road In Ulster County

Ulster County has deployed a new mobile testing center in response to an uptick in area COVID-19 cases.

The county has received four rapid-testing machines, according to a press release issued by the county government, and a number of test kits from New York State's Department of Health.

These machines have been installed in a bus, which will be sent to high-risk locations within the county, primarily to school districts and congregate care facilities.

The devices can run eight tests per hour and produce results within 30 minutes. Due to a limited supply of tests, these rapid results will not yet be available to members of the general public.

“This new rapid testing capability will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by expanding our ability to reach and identify potential clusters while also improving our turnaround time, allowing us to instantly test key facilities and populations,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I want to thank Governor Cuomo and the State Department of Health for providing crucial support and resources to make rapid testing a reality and for their partnership in keeping Ulster County residents healthy and safe.”

Residents can find information about their nearest testing centers here, can obtain additional information about COVID-19 from the county here or by calling the county's COVID hotline at 845-443-8888.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.