Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Advises Against Thanksgiving Travel, Having Guests From Outside Household
News

COVID-19: New Mobile, Rapid Testing Vehicle Hits Road In Ulster County

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Pat Ryan speaking with a resident in front of the county's rapid testing vehicle, which can process 8 tests in a day with results for each test in under 30 minutes.
Pat Ryan speaking with a resident in front of the county's rapid testing vehicle, which can process 8 tests in a day with results for each test in under 30 minutes. Photo Credit: Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan on Facebook

Ulster County has deployed a new mobile testing center in response to an uptick in area COVID-19 cases. 

The county has received four rapid-testing machines, according to a press release issued by the county government, and a number of test kits from New York State's Department of Health. 

These machines have been installed in a bus, which will be sent to high-risk locations within the county, primarily to school districts and congregate care facilities. 

The devices can run eight tests per hour and produce results within 30 minutes. Due to a limited supply of tests, these rapid results will not yet be available to members of the general public. 

“This new rapid testing capability will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by expanding our ability to reach and identify potential clusters while also improving our turnaround time, allowing us to instantly test key facilities and populations,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I want to thank Governor Cuomo and the State Department of Health for providing crucial support and resources to make rapid testing a reality and for their partnership in keeping Ulster County residents healthy and safe.”

Residents can find information about their nearest testing centers here, can obtain additional information about COVID-19 from the county here or by calling the county's COVID hotline at 845-443-8888.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.