Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Breaking News: Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In Ulster, Sullivan
COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 1.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 1. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster County over the weekend, as the number of active cases there and in Sullivan County approaches 3,000.

Four new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total to 213, while Sullivan County reported no new virus-related fatalities as the death toll held steady at 62 after seeing several last week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 2,622 active cases being monitored by the Department of Health as of Monday, Feb. 1, up from 2,478 on Friday, Jan. 29, while there are 261 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 62 in Ulster.

A total of 245,673 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 9,550 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,055 confirmed cases out of 76,871 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Feb. 1 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 438 active (1,583 confirmed);
  • Saugerties: 271 (883);
  • Lloyd: 257 (896);
  • Ulster: 222 (890);
  • Unknown: 165 (580);
  • Marlborough: 159 (573);
  • Plattekill: 150 (608);
  • Shawangunk: 148 (557);
  • Wawarsing: 147 (495);
  • New Paltz: 119 (551);
  • Esopus: 110 (389);
  • Rochester: 82 (235);
  • Rosendale: 73 (181);
  • Hurley: 66 (226);
  • Marbletown: 59 (158);
  • Gardiner: 51 (186);
  • Woodstock: 38 (143);
  • Olive: 38 (117);
  • Shandaken: 16 (64);
  • Town of Kingston: 3 (7);
  • Denning: 2 (12);
  • Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Feb. 1.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. 

