COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in both Ulster and Sullivan County this week as the two counties continue combating nearly 3,000 active cases of the virus.

Six new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total to 209, while Sullivan County reported two new virus-related fatalities as the death toll hit 62.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 2,478 active cases being monitored by the Department of Health, up slightly from earlier in the week, while there are 258 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 91 in Ulster.

A total of 239,977 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 9,263 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,028 confirmed cases out of 76,871 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Jan. 29 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 445 active (1,539 confirmed);

Saugerties: 257 (856);

Lloyd: 232 (858);

Ulster: 215 (870);

Unknown: 159 (565);

Wawarsing: 142 (485);

Marlborough: 141 (550);

Plattekill: 139 (592);

Shawangunk: 133 (536);

New Paltz: 122 (543);

Esopus: 100 (378);

Rochester: 85 (233);

Rosendale: 65 (173);

Hurley: 57 (217);

Marbletown: 46 (145);

Woodstock: 38 (139);

Olive: 37 (114);

Gardiner: 37 (172);

Shandaken: 16 (64);

Denning: 2 (12);

Town of Kingston: 2 (6);

Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 29.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.