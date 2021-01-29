Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Health Director Denies Undercount On Nursing Home Deaths After Scathing AG Report
News

COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Friday, Jan. 29. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County on Friday, Jan. 29. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in both Ulster and Sullivan County this week as the two counties continue combating nearly 3,000 active cases of the virus.

Six new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total to 209, while Sullivan County reported two new virus-related fatalities as the death toll hit 62.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 2,478 active cases being monitored by the Department of Health, up slightly from earlier in the week, while there are 258 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 91 in Ulster.

A total of 239,977 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 9,263 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,028 confirmed cases out of 76,871 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Jan. 29 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 445 active (1,539 confirmed);
  • Saugerties: 257 (856);
  • Lloyd: 232 (858);
  • Ulster: 215 (870);
  • Unknown: 159 (565);
  • Wawarsing: 142 (485);
  • Marlborough: 141 (550);
  • Plattekill: 139 (592);
  • Shawangunk: 133 (536);
  • New Paltz: 122 (543);
  • Esopus: 100 (378);
  • Rochester: 85 (233);
  • Rosendale: 65 (173);
  • Hurley: 57 (217);
  • Marbletown: 46 (145);
  • Woodstock: 38 (139);
  • Olive: 37 (114);
  • Gardiner: 37 (172);
  • Shandaken: 16 (64);
  • Denning: 2 (12);
  • Town of Kingston: 2 (6);
  • Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 29.

Statewide, there have been 1,374,480 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 31.37 million tested. There have been 34,742 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.