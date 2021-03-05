Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Casting Call: Extras Sought For HBO Series Being Produced In Ulster County
News

COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ulster County COVID-19 breakdown on Friday, March 5.
The Ulster County COVID-19 breakdown on Friday, March 5. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County in the past week, though the number of active cases dropped slightly.

Four new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 235 as of Friday, March 5, while Sullivan County saw its death toll held steady at 66 for the fifth straight week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 1,530 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health, down approximately 50 from a week ago, while there are 162 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, up slightly. 

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 60 in Ulster.

A total of 285,417 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last year, resulting in a total of 11,130 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,753 confirmed cases out of 92,349 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of March 5 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 198 active (1,729 confirmed);
  • Lloyd: 129 (1,046);
  • New Paltz: 124 (728);
  • Saugerties: 123 (983);
  • Wawarsing: 123 (614);
  • Plattekill: 108 (721);
  • Marlborough: 105 (719);
  • Ulster: 92 (982);
  • Shawangunk: 89 (682);
  • Esopus: 57 (432);
  • Rochester: 41 (275);
  • Rosendale: 38 (212);
  • Marbletown: 36 (200);
  • Hurley: 35 (261);
  • Woodstock: 25 (174);
  • Gardiner: 25 (224);
  • Olive: 22 (133);
  • Shandaken: 16 (83);
  • Town of Kingston: 5 (13);
  • Denning: 0 (12);
  • Hardenburg: 0 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on March 5.

Statewide, a total of 1,657,777 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 38.8 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,796 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.