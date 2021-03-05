COVID-19: New Deaths Reported; Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County in the past week, though the number of active cases dropped slightly.

Four new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 235 as of Friday, March 5, while Sullivan County saw its death toll held steady at 66 for the fifth straight week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 1,530 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health, down approximately 50 from a week ago, while there are 162 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, up slightly.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 26 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 60 in Ulster.

A total of 285,417 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last year, resulting in a total of 11,130 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,753 confirmed cases out of 92,349 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of March 5 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 198 active (1,729 confirmed);

Lloyd: 129 (1,046);

New Paltz: 124 (728);

Saugerties: 123 (983);

Wawarsing: 123 (614);

Plattekill: 108 (721);

Marlborough: 105 (719);

Ulster: 92 (982);

Shawangunk: 89 (682);

Esopus: 57 (432);

Rochester: 41 (275);

Rosendale: 38 (212);

Marbletown: 36 (200);

Hurley: 35 (261);

Woodstock: 25 (174);

Gardiner: 25 (224);

Olive: 22 (133);

Shandaken: 16 (83);

Town of Kingston: 5 (13);

Denning: 0 (12);

Hardenburg: 0 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on March 5.

Statewide, a total of 1,657,777 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 38.8 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,796 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.