COVID-19: Johns Hopkins Seeks Local Volunteers For Treatment Of Virus

Johns Hopkins University is looking for volunteers who are currently infected with COVID-19 to help test a new treatment that uses antibodies individuals who have already recovered from the illness.

Participants will be compensated, according to the University, and trials will be conducted at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Eligible candidates for the study include those who tested positive for the virus no more than five days ago or those who have no symptoms despite coming into contact with someone who tested positive within three days.

Researchers hope to determine whether people who have been recently exposed or diagnosed with the illness can avoid the worst of the virus's symptoms by receiving donations of antibodies from the plasma of those who have recovered.

While similar studies are already underway for individuals who have been hospitalized with the illness, this study will focus on those who have recently contracted the virus.

Should this method be effective, researchers said that it could be significantly less costly than vaccination.

According to Johns Hopkins, this is the first double-blind, randomized trial to test the use of antibodies as an outpatient treatment. Trials are reportedly taking place at facilities throughout the country.

Those who seek further information on the particulars of the study or would like to enroll can call 888-506-1199 or do so online

