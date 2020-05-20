Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Hospitalization Trends, Cases As Ulster, Sullivan Eye Reopening

Zak Failla
The Sullivan County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 20. Photo Credit: Ulster County
The Sullivan County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 20. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

There are now less than 650 active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in both Ulster and Sullivan counties as the region inches closer to reopening its economy.

As of late Wednesday, May 20, there have been 1,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with 640 still active.

In Sullivan County, there have been 1,252 confirmed cases, with 267 still active.

The Ulster County Health Department is reporting 71 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 28 deaths attributed to the virus in Sullivan County.

In Ulster County, 910 COVID-19 patients have been treated and released, while 2,216 Sullivan County residents who were isolated have since been deemed healthy after going two weeks without displaying symptoms of the virus.

Both counties have met the seven metrics set forth by the required before reopening, though the mid-Hudson region as a whole is still lagging in "decline in deaths."

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 210;
  • Ulster: 198;
  • Plattekill: 150;
  • Lloyd: 146;
  • Wawarsing: 126;
  • Marlborough: 118;
  • Shawangunk: 108;
  • Saugerties: 93;
  • New Paltz: 83;
  • Esopus: 66;
  • Hurley: 38;
  • Rosendale: 37;
  • Gardiner: 37;
  • Rochester: 34;
  • Woodstock: 31
  • Marbletown: 23;
  • Olive: 14;
  • Shandaken: 9;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 253;
  • South Fallsburg: 183;
  • Monticello: 143;
  • Bloomingburg: 107;
  • Wurtsboro: 44;
  • Fallsburgh: 37;
  • Rock Hill: 36;
  • Woodridge: 35;
  • Livingston Manor: 31;
  • Loch Sheldrake: 27;
  • Woodbourne: 26;
  • Woodridge: 25;
  • Ferndale: 25;
  • Hurleyville: 21;
  • Glen Spey: 18;
  • Mountaindale: 13;
  • Forestburgh: 12;
  • Harris: 12;
  • Mountainville: 10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: 11;
  • Forestburgh: 10;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

According to the state Department of Health, 1,467,739 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 352,845 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 22,843 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

