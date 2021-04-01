COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County in the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

In the past three weeks, eight new virus-related fatalities were reported in Ulster, bringing the death toll to 243 since the pandemic began, while there were four new COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan County, as the total rose to 70.

The number of active cases in both counties is on the rise, with 1,878 in Ulster as of Thursday, April 1, and 287 in Sullivan County. Each county has seen the number of active cases rise by more than 200 in recent weeks.

A total of 319,261 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last year, resulting in a total of 13,081 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 5,541 confirmed cases out of 105,380 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of April 1 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 243 active (1,943 confirmed);

Lloyd: 165 (1,243);

Saugerties: 162 (1,135);

Wawarsing: 159 (771);

Plattekill: 149 (876);

New Paltz: 147 (948);

Unknown: 145 (798);

Marlborough: 141 (874);

Shawangunk: 122 (850);

Ulster: 109 (1,081);

Esopus: 54 (480);

Gardiner: 45 (281);

Rochester: 42 (312);

Marbletown: 39 (226);

Rosendale: 38 (256);

Woodstock: 33 (207);

Hurley: 33 (296);

Olive: 28 (165);

Shandaken: 17 (92);

Town of Kingston: 4 (16);

Denning: 2 (15);

Hardenburg: 1 (2).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on April 1.

Statewide, a total of 1,858,432 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 45 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,513 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

